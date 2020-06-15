I hate racism, say no to racism: Mushy

Bangladesh dependable cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim made his position clear against racism. He protested with a placard in his hand on his verified Facebook page on Sunday. -Collected



Cricketers have joined other top sports stars in speaking out against racism and backing the Black Lives Matter campaign after the death of the 46-year-old African-American Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.





Dortmund star Sancho was first among a number of sports stars adding their voice to worldwide protests against racism during German's Bundesliga restart match. He showed support for those protesting against racially driven police brutality by revealing a 'Justice for George Floyd' message on a T-shirt after scoring against Paderborn. Sancho's teammate Achraf Hakimi even Schalke's Weston McKennie also joined protests against racism.







Bangladesh debatable wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also broke his silence on the developments with a post on his Facebook and Twitter account on Sunday. He joined protest by posting a picture of him with a placard which reads: "I hate racism. Say NO to racism."





Amid the coronavirus epidemic the anti-apartheid movement has been going on all over the world for the last few days. The people of the United States have erupted in protest against the unjust killing of African-American George Floyd. Even many star players in football, tennis and basketball have expressed their support for the anti-apartheid movement. The cricketers also raised their voice against racism.





Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy and senior batsman Chris Gayle have become the first active cricketers to join a growing number of sports personalities worldwide in publicly raising their voice against the scourge of racism. Cricketers, too, have spoken against the issue and some have even disclosed their own personal experiences regarding treatment of people of colour.





Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy recently said his IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates in India called him "kalu" (black man in Hindi) in Twenty20 tournament in 2013 and 2014. He said he has accepted a former teammate's explanation of a potentially racist nickname he was given at the Sunrisers Hyderabad and hopes the issue can be used to educate players about racism.





He also urged both the ICC and cricket boards to stand up against the "injustice" of racism against "people of color", an issue that his former team-mate Gayle said was prevalent in cricket while Caribbean T20 rockstar Chris Gayle said racism is not only in football, it's in cricket too.







Apart from Gayle, the 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams took to Instagram to vent her feelings, while NBA star LeBron James mourned Floyd's death on Twitter.Pace sensation James Anderson said England will consider joining West Indies if the tourists make an anti-racism gesture during the forthcoming Test series in England.





Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara also put out a thread of eight tweets on the issue, saying that the events in the USA were a "powerful lesson to us all".English Premier League also decided to support players taking a knee before or during matches.







