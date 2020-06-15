IGP calls upon police to work for the welfare of the country



The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Benazir Ahmed called upon the police officers to work for the welfare of the country and the people by discharging their duties relentlessly.He made the call at a briefing for 21 newly-promoted Additional Superintendents of Police at the conference room "Shapla" of police headquarters on Sunday afternoon.





Dr Benazir said, "We are fighting against coronavirus in the current disaster. Bangladesh Police is fighting against COVID-19 as a frontline fighter. So far, 24 of our colleagues have sacrificed their lives in the Corona War."





The IGP said that during the Corona period, Bangladesh Police has gone beyond the call of duty and stood by the people as a humanitarian force, providing humanitarian services. Police are even burying the dead whose relatives have relinquished their funerals.





Appreciating the activities of the police force, Benazir Ahmed said that the police have received unwavering support and praise from the general public for serving the people during the Corona period.







Even those who criticized the police for various reasons are today "respecting and loving" police, and speaking and writing in favour of police. "This is a huge achievement for us. We have to retain this trust, confidence and respect of the people towards the police in the future as well."





The IGP said that from the very first hour of the country's independence, as the black night of March 25, 1971 descended, it was police who faced the far superior and modern weaponry of the Pakistani occupation force with just some .303 rifles. "This proud history must be contained. As a legacy of this tradition, Bangladesh Police has to go a long way," he added.





Additional IG (Administration) Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury, Additional IG (Finance) Md. Shahab Uddin Qureshi, Additional IG (HRM) SM Ruhul Amin were present. Later the IGP along with other officers adorned the rank badges to the 21 recently promoted officers.







