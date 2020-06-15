BNP's allegation over COVID-19 is completely false: Quader



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the BNP's allegation that the government is concealing information over coronavirus pandemic is completely false.





"Awami League never believes in politic of hiding information," he said in a statement issued by the ruling AL.





"Coronavirus pandemic is a global problem. It is not a national problem or the problem of a single government. That's why concealing information by the government regarding this is out of question," said Quader, also road transport and bridges minister.





He said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is trying to raise an indicative allegation that the government is concealing information over coronavirus, which is totally false.





The AL general secretary said since the onset of coronavirus pandemic, the government has been disseminating all necessary information and reaching the health instructions to people with a view to creating mass awareness, following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The united effort and mass awareness are the main tools in the fight against coronavirus, he said, adding: "Obviously, we will win in this fight, InshaAllah".





Mentioning that Fakhrul, on behalf of BNP, placed a seven-point demand on the issue, Quader said the government has already taken more integrated steps than the BNP's demand to tackle the ongoing coronavirus crisis.





He asserted that the government has taken all necessary measures to contain coronavirus transmission.





"The irresponsibility of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his party, BNP, is evident in politics as they did not stand by people at this critical moment. This will bear the mark of wound for long in the nation's memory," he added.





Coming down heavily on Fakhrul, the AL general secretary said criticising the government is the only mode of BNP to hide its failure.





"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's ill-intention to oppose the government in the name of placing recommendations has no logical basis, rather is provocative. His remarks are utterly false and beyond the reality," he said.





Qauder said the government has been working with concerted actions to tackle coronavirus under the skilled leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





From the beginning of the general holiday, he said, the civil administration as well as the patriotic army personnel have been playing an active role with responsibility and accountability to this end.





At present, the road transport and bridges minister said, area-based lockdowns have been enforced in different districts of the country under the joint initiatives of the military and civil administrations.





He said the government has been providing standard coronavirus safety gears for the frontline COVID-19 fighters - doctors, nurses, health workers, journalists and law enforcers to protect them from the virus infection.





Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced 19 incentive packages involving Taka 1,03,117 crore for the worst-hit economic sectors.



He asserted that no one would die in want of food amid the coronavirus crisis.





Considering the marginalised people, Quader said, the government decided to increase the number of beneficiaries under the ration card system by another 50 lakh to one crore.





He said the allocation in social security sector has increased in the proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21 for the welfare of the marginalised, poor, helpless and distressed people.









