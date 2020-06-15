Nasim laid to rest at Banani graveyard

Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury took part in the janaza of Awami League Presidium member and former health minister Mohammed Nasim at Banani Graveyard on Sunday. (Inset) Namaz-e-Janaza of Mohammed Nasim. -Jahidul Islam



Awami League presidium member and 14-party alliance spokesperson Mohammed Nasim was laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard in the city. The veteran freedom fighter was given a guard of honour before his burial.Earlier, the first namaz-e-janaza of Mohammad Nasim was held at about 9:40 am at Dhanmondi's Sobhanbagh Jam-e-Mosque where several hundred people took part.





Nasim was buried at Banani graveyard around 11 am after his second namaz-e-janaza at Banani Jam-e-Mosque at 10:30 am. AL leaders and activists joined the second janaza of the former health minister abiding by the health guidelines and maintaining physical distancing amid the coronavirus transmission threats.





On behalf of President Abdul Hamid, his military secretary paid homage to Nasim after the second janaza, while the military secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on behalf of the premier, showed respect to the veteran politician.

Later, the AL leaders and activists and representatives from different social, political and cultural organizations paid final tributes to Nasim.







AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries Mirza Azam and Ahmad Hossain, and office secretary barrister Biplab Barua were, among others, present on the occasion.



Information Minister and AL joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud joined the funeral function here after returning from Chattogram.Nasim's elder son Tanvir Shakil Joy and his other family members were also present.Earlier, Nasim, who had been on life support after suffering a stroke, passed away at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital here on Saturday at the age of 72.





He left behind wife, three sons and a host of relatives and admirers.On June 1 last, Nasim was admitted to the hospital. Later, he was tested coronavirus positive. He suffered a stroke in the early hours of June 5 while undergoing treatment at the hospital.





Following the directive of the Prime Minister, a 13-member medical board was formed led by Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, a renowned neurosurgeon and Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).





After a few days, Nasim was found coronavirus negative after testing samples for two times.Nasim was born on April 2, 1948, in Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj district. His father, Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali, was one of the organizers of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and a close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Mansur Ali served as the minister of finance, industry and commerce in the government of Bangladesh formed at Amrakanon of Baidyanathtala in Meherpur during the War of Liberation in 1971, as well as in the cabinet of the post-independence Bangabandhu's government.Nasim graduated in political science from Jagannath College.





He was a Bangladesh Awami League politician who served as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Home Affairs of the government of AL respectively during 2014-2019 and 1999-2001.





Earlier, in the tenure of the 1996 government, he had also successfully served as the Minister for Home Affairs, Housing and Public Works and Posts and Telecommunications.He was a six-term Jatiya Sangsad member representing the Sirajganj-1 constituency.He was an AL presidium member and the spokesperson of the 14-party alliance.





As an elected MP of the current parliament, he was the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food Ministry.He set up several educational institutions in different areas, including in Dhaka and Sirajganj.







