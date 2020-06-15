Ex-Sylhet city mayor Kamran dies from coronavirus





Former Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran died from coronavirus infection at a hospital in the capital early Monday. He was 69.





He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) , Dhaka at 2:30am, his son doctor Arman Ahmed Shiplu confirmed media around 3:30am.





Kamran, a member of the central executive committee of Awami League, was flown to CMH from Sylhet on June 7 after his physical condition deteriorated.





On June 5, the ex-mayor was found positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in Sylhet the next day.





Earlier on May 27, his wife Asma Kamran tested corona positive.





Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran was the first elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation and he was elected mayor twice.

