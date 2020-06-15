Dhaka to use its CVF Presidency to strengthen climate action by all





Bangladesh has said it will use its Presidency of Climate Vulnerable forum (CVF) to act as a champion for the urgent strengthening of climate action by all.

Bangladesh will use its Presidency especially to keep the increase of global temperature within 1.5 degree centigrade and to implement the commitments made at Paris, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Bangladesh assumed the Presidency of the CVF and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Finance Ministers which had been announced through an online event chaired by the Foreign Minister on June 9.

Bangladesh took over the Presidency from Marshall Islands at a time when the world is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ban Ki-Moon appointed former Principal Secretary Azad as Special Envoy of the Climate Vulnerable Forum Presidency.

Abul Kalam Azad, former Principal Secretary at Prime Minister’s Office and former Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has been appointed as Special Envoy of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Presidency jointly by the current Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, Bangladesh and Global Center on Adaptation.

Azad will serve as the key representative of Prime Minister of Bangladesh, the Chair of the CVF, to support the realization of the objectives and priorities of the CVF Presidency.

He will work closely with the Presidency to actively promote the interests of the climate vulnerable countries and to take the initiatives of the Chair to the global partners and other stakeholders.

Abul Kalam Azad is highly regarded as one of the efficient bureaucrats of the country.

His appointment reflects his extensive experience as the Principal Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals at the Prime Minister’s Office and as the distinguished Fellow of Global Commission on Adaptation, said MoFA.

Leave Your Comments