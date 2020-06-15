JS passes supplementary budget of Tk 46,516.11 crore for 2019-20 FY





Parliament on Monday passed the supplementary budget of Tk 46,516.11 crore for the fiscal 2019-20 to meet the increased expenditures under different ministries and divisions.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the supplementary budget in the House on June 11 along with the national budget.





On Monday, he moved it the House following general discussion on the supplementary budget.





Different ministries, divisions and institutions sought the additional amount under 24 demands for grant. As many as 167 cut-motions were moved by ten members.





Discussions were held on two cut-motions – on Social Welfare Ministry and Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.





These cut motions were brought by Jatiya Party MPs Kazi Firoz Rashid, Mujibul Huq, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Fakhrul Imam, Rowshan Ara Mannan, Shamim Haider Patwary, Liaquat Hossain Khoka, BNP MP Md Harunur Rashid, Rumin Farhana, and Gonoforum MP Mukabbir Khan.





However, those cut-motions were rejected by voice votes.





According to the budget document, an amount of Tk 523,190 crore was allocated in favour of 62 ministries and divisions for the 2019-20 fiscal.





But in the supplementary budget, allocations for 26 ministries and divisions have been increased to Tk 46516.11 crore while Tk 18353.97 crore reduced for 35 ministries and divisions.





As a result, the budget allocations for these ministries and divisions got reduced of Tk 21,613 crore and the total allocation now stands at Tk 501,577 crore.





The Finance Division got the highest allocation of Tk 36,356.45 crore while the CHT Affair Ministry the lowest Tk 1.54 crore .





The Prime Minister’s Office got Tk 214.73 crore while Cabinet Division Tk 59.88 crore, Supreme Court Tk 3.39 crore, Election Commission Secretariat Tk 298.58 crore, Public Service Commission Tk 18.30 crore, Economic Relations Division Tk 65.10 crore, Planning Division Tk 379.55 crore, IMED Tk 53.34 crore, Statistics and information Management Division Tk 290.60 crore, Defence Ministry Tk 454.90 crore, Armed Forces Division Tk 92.58 crore, Public Security Division Tk 294.12 crore, Social Welfare Ministry Tk 12.79 crore, Women and Children Affairs Ministry Tk 39.98 crore, Labour and Employment Ministry Tk 53.96 crore, Housing and Public Works Ministry Tk 842.99 crore, Religious Affairs Ministry Tk 527.42 crore, Local Government Division Tk 2,808.31 crore, Industries Ministry Tk 450.19 crore, Textile and Jute Ministry Tk 559.48 crore, Energy and Mineral Resources Division Tk 494.57 crore, Water Resources Ministry Tk 837.14 crore, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Tk 1232.53 crore and Shipping Ministry Tk 73.27 crore.





