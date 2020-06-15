Coronavirus: Global cases near 8 million









The number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases reached 7,893,700 as of Monday morning, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, 432,922 deaths recorded across the globe since the virus emerged in China late last year.





More than 3.7 million recoveries were also reported.





The worst-hit U.S. has recorded over 2 million confirmed cases, with115,732 deaths and Brazil has reported 867,624 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus with 43,332 deaths.





Russia is now in third position with 528, 267 cases followed by India (320,922), United Kingdom (297,342) and Spain (243,928).





The UK has the third-highest death toll at 41,783, followed by Italy with 34,345, France 29,410 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Meanwhile, Chinese health authorities said on Monday that they had received reports of 49 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Chinese mainland on Sunday, of which 39 were local transmissions. No new deaths were reported.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Coronavirus situation in Bangladesh





The health authorities on Sunday confirmed the detection of the 3,141 new coronavirus patients in the span of 24 hours, raising the total number to 87,520.





During this period, 32 people died of coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,171.





Bangladesh reported first case on March 8 and first death on March 18.

