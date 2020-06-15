One dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS









Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Monday said one new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until 8am.





Currently two dengue patients are being treated at hospitals in Dhaka and one outside the capital, said the daily update from DGHS.





The health authorities reported 312 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Of them, 309 patients have been discharged.





The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.





In order to protect the city dwellers from dengue, a special clean-up operation to control Aedes mosquito was launched in all 54 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) from June 6.





On the other hand, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on June 7 launched a year-long mosquito crush activities in 73 wards.





Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives on May 14 allocated Tk 30.63 crore for the city corporations and the municipalities to fight coronavirus and dengue.

