Willing Bangladeshis to be brought back from KSA in phases: MoFA









Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have agreed to bring back Bangladeshi workers home in phases ensuring their quarantine facilities upon return.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the issue over phone on how to manage those workers who are willing to return home.









Those who got stuck in the KSA going to perform Omrah, students and female workers will be given priority while bringing back Bangladeshis who are willing to return, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday.





Dr Momen urged the Saudi government to engage Bangladeshi agriculture labourers in boosting agri production and fish cultivation projects there in the post COVID-19 era.









He said the Saudi companies can play a role in ensuring food safety of other countries by boosting agricultural production engaging skilled Bangladeshi agri labourers.





Dr Momen also urged the Saudi government to utilize Bangladeshi workers engaged in others sectors in the agriculture sector.









He said skilled Bangladeshi hands in IT sector can contribute to Saudi Arabia.





The Saudi Minister expressed interest in engaging Bangladeshi skilled workers in the field of agriculture and IT.

Leave Your Comments