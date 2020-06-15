Coronavirus: Bangladesh confirms 3099 new cases; 38 deaths in 24 hrs









Bangladesh on Monday reported 3099 new coronavirus cases in the span of 24 hours, raising the number of total confirmed cases to 90,619.

“The deadly virus claimed 38 more lives during the same period, taking the death toll in the country to 1209,” said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at its daily online briefing.

In the last 24 hours, 58 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,038 samples, she added.

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.





Global situation

The number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases reached 7,893,700 as of Monday morning, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, 432,922 deaths recorded across the globe since the virus emerged in China late last year.





More than 3.7 million recoveries were also reported.





The worst-hit U.S. has recorded over 2 million confirmed cases, with115,732 deaths and Brazil has reported 867,624 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus with 43,332 deaths.





Russia is now in third position with 528, 267 cases followed by India (320,922), United Kingdom (297,342) and Spain (243,928).





The UK has the third-highest death toll at 41,783, followed by Italy with 34,345, France 29,410 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Meanwhile, Chinese health authorities said on Monday that they had received reports of 49 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Chinese mainland on Sunday, of which 39 were local transmissions. No new deaths were reported.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China December last year.

Leave Your Comments