2 more policemen died of COVID-19









Two more members of the Bangladesh Police died due to COVID-19 infection while performing their duties.





They are sub-inspector ( SI) SM Mukul (55) and constable Md. Abul Hossain Azad (51), both of them were working in Dhaka Metropolitan Police.





With the deaths of the two, a total of 27 members of Bangladesh Police, including a civil member and one Rab member, died of COVID-19 till Monday, said Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police headquarters (Media) Sohel Rana.





SI Mukul, who was posted in Khilgaon Police Station under Motijheel Division, died around 11:00 am while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Impulse Hospital on Monday.





Constable Azad, who was posted at Azampur police outpost under Uttara Division, died at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital on the same day at around 4:12 am, the AIG Media said.





SI Mukul, of Charkuli village of Tungipara police station in Gopalganj district, left behind wife, three daughters and one son.





Constable Azad, of Joypasha village of Madan police station in Netrokona district, left behind wife, two daughters and a host of relatives.





Bodies of the two frontline fighters against COVId-19 were sent their respective village homes under police arrangements. Their bodies will be buried at their family graveyards.

