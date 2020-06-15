Two Indian high commission officials in Islamabad missing: Reports





Two officials working with the Indian high commission in Islamabad, Pakistan have reportedly gone mission, news agency ANI reported today quoting sources.





“The two officials were untraceable for the last few hours,” the agency reported.





The Indian mission has launched a complaint with local authorities and took up the matter to the Pakistan foreign ministry, ANI report said adding that India is monitoring the development closely.





However, Indian external affairs ministry did not issue any official statement to this end till filling of this report this afternoon.





This incident came in the backdrop when two Pakistani officials were caught red-handed on May 31 and sent back while “trying to collect classified information and spying in Delhi”.





Indian law enforcement authorities arrested two Pakistan high commission officials in New Delhi on May 31 for their alleged involvement in espionage activities.





Both the officials were declared persona non-grata for “indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission”, a statement of Indian External affairs Ministry said following the arrest.





Later, Pakistan foreign ministry in a separate statement condemned the arrest saying that that Indian action was accompanied by a “negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign”.





Pakistan foreign ministry said that the officials were detained by Indian authorities on “false and unsubstantiated charges” and released on the intervention of the high commission.

Leave Your Comments