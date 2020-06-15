Closure of educational institutions extended until August 6









The government has extended the closure of all the educational institutions of the country until August 6 considering the worsening coronavirus situation.





The decision has been taken considering the safety of the students amid the global pandemic, Mohammad Abul Khayer , public relations officer of the Education Ministry told UNB.





On March 16, the government closed all educational institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. No classes have been held since that day.









Bangladesh on Monday reported 3099 new coronavirus cases in the span of 24 hours, raising the number of total confirmed cases to 90,619.





“The deadly virus claimed 38 more lives during the same period, taking the death toll in the country to 1209,” said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at its daily online briefing.

