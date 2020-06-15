2000 jobless people get reliefs from JF in Gaibandha









Around 2000 jobless and destitute people of Gaibandha municipality got packages of relief materials from Jaago Foundation (JF), as part of its Covid 19 Relief Distribution Activity this morning.





Hundreds of day labourers and other working groups have become jobless in the wake of novel corona virus pandemic and had been passing theri days amidst economic hardship.





JF stood beside the sufferers with food materials





that aimed at mitigating their sufferings caused by corona virus pandemic situation.





The food items were distributed among the selected beneficiaries from the premises of Jaago Online School, established by the foundation at Purba Para of the district town through maintaining health safety guidelines and social distancing, set by the government.





Each of the packages contained seven items like rice, flour, soyabean oil, salt, potato, pulse and soap.





Executive Director of the organization Korvi Rakshand and Senior Project Officer of Gaibandha branch of the foundation AFM Sazzadur Rahman and other officials, elite and journalists were present on the occasion.





Leave Your Comments