COVID-19: Gatherings in markets increase infection risk



The number of corona infections in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria is on the rise. In the beginning, corona virus was detected in people who came from other parts of the country. But now the virus has locally been transmitted. When people are in a panicky situation, gatherings in markets have increased the risk of infections.





Hundreds of people throng markets in the upazila violating health guidelines. It was seen on Monday that a good number of people gathered at kitchen markets and other shops showing thumb to the guidelines issued by the government. There was no monitoring of local administration and law enforcers.





The number of corona infected people in the upazila is now 21. Of them, one has recovered.







Md Mokter Hossain, a local resident, said, “We now live in panic of corona pandemic. Gatherings in public places including markets will increase the risk of new infections.”





Upazila Health Complex Officer Dr Md Noman Mia said, “There is no alternative to follow the health guidelines to change the present situation.”





Upazila Nirbahi Officer ASM Mosa said, “We are making people aware of the COVID-19 pandemic. People are being asked not to come out of their homes without necessities. Mobile courts are often being conducted.”





Giving a warning to take legal action in case of noncompliance of health guidelines, the UNO said, “Densely-populated villages will bring under the purview of lockdown.”





--- Taslim Uddin, Sarail, Brahmanabria

