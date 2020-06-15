Sheikh Fazle Fahim elected new SAARC CCI VP





Sheikh Fazle Fahim has been nominated as the new Vice President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI). The CCI National Members’ Body gave the nomination for the 2020-2021 term.



In addition to the newly assigned role, Fahim has also been serving as the President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and leading unprecedented reforms in the commercial sector of the country. Additionally, having served as a member of the Executive Committee of the SAARC CCI for two terms and representing 28 national chambers in Asia and the Pacific, Fahim is also serving as the Vice President of the Confederation of Asia Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry. In addition to the aforementioned dynamic roles, he is also currently a member of several other national and foreign organizations such as the Executive Committee of the D8 Chamber of Commerce, the Global Advisory Council of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), and the Advisory Board of the Silk Road Chamber of International Commerce. He is also involved in various domestic and foreign business and philanthropy organizations.



Talking about the new responsibility, he said, “Acknowledging the realities, in 2020-21, the SAARC CCI board will focus on serving our 1.8 billion USD market by engaging the strength of all eight member countries to build SAARC and beyond, especially in the new COVID-19 world order. FBCCI, along with its counterparts of apex trade bodies in the eight nations, will explore greater engagements in investment, trade, culture, sports, best practices, and philanthropy.”



Sheikh Fazle Fahim holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and a master's degree in Liberal Arts in Political Economy from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. A portion of his master’s education was completed from Harvard University in Cambridge.





