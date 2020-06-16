Significance of energy security: Some suggestions





Energy security has been a question of national strategy around the world since World War I and its importance is seen prevalent in areas ranging from economic development to international balance of power. Countries those could ensure energy security in the pre-COVID time are at least in a comfortable situation in maintaining it during the long persistent pandemic. For the specification, as defines by IEA, energy security refers to an intermittent and uninterrupted availability of energy sources at an affordable price to a specific country or region. With this simple idea in mind, we will dig into deeper to discover the underlying significance of energy security and its implication amid the current pandemic.





Energy security, also a subset of national security, has complex implications and vulnerabilities from national and international context. The emergency situation like pandemic may pose unprecedented threat and create uncertainty to the "dependent" countries (here dependent means countries majorly rely on energy import and exotic energy technologies). It is satisfying to note that Bangladesh energy sector has shown considerable improvement in terms of energy security over the past couple of years. For instance, Global Energy Institute places Bangladesh in quartile II (Moderate Risk area) in the classification of the International Energy Security Risk Index in their report on 2018.







Ensuring energy security is central to sustained economic growth from a number of perspectives. We cannot think of a mere economic activity from manufacturing to transportation to communication to development works to schooling without intermittent energy supplies. Moreover, steady energy security offers economic security to a country through increasing the bargaining power and helping to maintain a stable price level. Studies reveal that 'energy insecurity' is detrimental to environmental and socio-economic sustainability hence suggest increased dependence on indigenous energy and promoting energy-efficient behavior.







Although it's challenging and sometimes less feasible for the countries like Bangladesh, reducing import dependence not only saves a lot of foreign currencies but also encourages alternative uses of local energy sources. While concentrating more on local sources of energy there comes the trade-offs to use traditional technologies versus modern techs with high initial cost in aligning sustainable renewable energy sources. Thanks to the world-wide drive to promote and lower the price of modern renewable energy technologies. The leadership should eye the 'soothing' outcome that will both ensure energy security and strengthen environmental sustainability in the years ahead.







On top of that, energy security has underlying association contingent to the global trade flows. According to a recent press release by WTO, world trade is set to plummet by up to 32% in 2020 with Asia& North America being hit hardest due to the pandemic and trade of the products with complex value chain (i.e. electronics and energy) will suffer the most. From the perspective of disruptive trade situation due to a global health emergency as COVID-19, energy security gives the countries, especially to the developing ones, indirect opportunities to focus rather on other important issues. In addition, energy security allows a country to tackle transient interruption, shortage or unpredictable situation through adequate strategic energy reserve (which is a complementary pillar of energy security).







There is no guarantee that the Corona pandemic would go away in anytime soon. Hence, it is wise to address the problems countries, especially the lower income/ middle income countries, usually experience in terms of energy security. Dealing effectively with the issues like non-integrated energy supply policies, inefficiency in energy use, depleting primary energy sources and putting secondary focus on renewable energy would provide cushion not only for maintaining reliability and accessibility in the short run or in the critical need but also for ensuring environmental sustainability in the long run. Below are some suggestions and but not necessarily this is an exhaustive list in this regard.







a) An actionable integrated energy planning is crucial to balance between minimized energy imports and improved supply system vulnerability. For instance, supply diversification can help maintain the said balance even when regional energy networks or treaties are the reality between countries.







b) Besides a mass level use of energy efficient technologies, promoting energy conservation behavior would greatly help reduce energy consumption that in turn results energy security. Although there are examples of initiatives in Bangladesh i.e. Energy Efficiency & Conservation Promotion Financing (EECPF) Project by SREDA & IDCOL in this respect, the numbers are insufficient to induce people's energy efficient behavior in the large scale.







c) Ensuring a balanced trade-off among major energy security components i.e. reliability, affordability, accessibility and sustainability can boost up total energy system. While accessibility and affordability are realistically of primary focus for developing countries, reliability and environmental consideration vis-à-vis to those are beneficial for attracting more foreign investments and sustained development.







d) Careful identification of adequate strategic locations to set up cross border energy grids or pipelines to match up demand and supply during critical needs.







e) A robust energy diversification (both sources & types) strategy is thought as a precondition to political independence, economic growth and environmental protection. Rewarding innovation, constraining inefficiency, accommodating public-private partnership, engaging the right experts and partnering for technology transfers are few drivers to make that strategy fruitful.







f) Adopting suitable technological and financial resources to the timely development of indigenous renewable sources and power generating facilities.







g) Moving towards gradual reduction of 'energy intensity' (units of energy used per unit of GDP) can help improve energy security through production expansion from domestic & renewable energy sources and limited reliance on fossil fuels.







h) Expansion of 'stockpiling' facilities would be an option to improved energy security. We can take the example of recent oil price shock due to corona virus pandemic when many importing countries with the limited oil reserve facilities could not grasp the opportunity of 'extraordinary' lower price of oil in the international market. An established public-private negotiation for the critical period might increase the national energy-reserve capacity in the shortest possible time.





The writer is Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank

