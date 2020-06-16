The Black Lives Matter movement

People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, after Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue.





The Confederate monuments were erected in the USA, in essence, as a reminder to the community that Southern order and Southern culture depended upon white supremacy. These Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals. Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed.





Famed columnist Vijay Prashad has said, "It is one thing to knock down a statue; it is another to cut down the debt. Bring down the statues, surely. But more than that: cancel the debt and provide reparations to the formerly colonized for the centuries of theft and brutality."





In fact, these statues in America have proved divisive for communities for years. For some, they have symbolized heritage, but for many, many others, the statues have been a symbol of past and present racism in the U.S. Calls to remove them came once again at the forefront as thousands of people protest police brutality after the officer-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.







In response, many city leaders have decided to remove the statues. Some have already come down in Birmingham and Mobile, Ala.; Louisville, Ky.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Alexandria, Va., among other places. Activists in many other cities are petitioning for their statues to be removed.





Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Richmond's largest Confederate statue will be removed. It is one among the many statues in honor of the Confederacy that are being taken down in cities across the U.S., as thousands of people nationwide take to the streets to stand up against racial inequality and injustice.





The statues have always been rooted in white supremacy, historians say. They were erected en masse through the southern U.S. in the late 19th Century, years after the Civil War ended, specifically as a reminder to African-Americans that white people held power.





"It's not just that the statues represent white supremacy, but the purpose of building the statues was the perpetuation of white supremacy," James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association, tells, "This is why they put them up in the first place; to affirm the centrality of white supremacy to Southern culture."





In the last few years, amid the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2015 mass shooting of nine African-Americans at the Mother Emanuel church in Charleston, S.C., a debate was sparked about whether the statues should remain in public spaces. The statues became the centerpiece of protests, most infamously the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, during which white nationalists gathered to protest the city's plan to remove a statue commemorating Confederate General Robert E. Lee, a protest that ended with one person killed and dozens injured.





"Activists and organizers and people who are part of these racial-justice movements, including young white people, recognize that we can't change policing in America until we change the culture of America, and the culture of America has been deeply steeped in white supremacist celebration and racist norms, of which Confederate monuments are the most visible symbols," says Khalil Gibran Muhammad, professor of history, race and public policy at Harvard University.







"The point of removing the monuments is to move from symbolism of racism to the substance of racism," he adds.





A 2019 study by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) found 780 monuments dedicated to the Confederacy located in 23 states in the USA.





The facticity is most Confederate statues were erected between 1890 and 1929, about 30 years after the end of the Civil War. During this time, Jim Crow laws were being enacted, and the first generation of African-Americans born outside of slavery were deemed a threat to white people and their way of life.







White southerners embraced the "Lost Cause," myth, a glorification of the "Old South" and a reimagining of the Civil War as a heroic effort that was romanticised and painted in the best possible terms. Though historians agree the Civil War was fought to preserve slavery, believers of the Lost Cause myth reinterpreted the war as a battle for southern autonomy, secession and states' rights.





By the 1910s, Confederate statues spread throughout most of the South. That's when Americans really begin to see every state across the South participate in these rituals to define the period of the Civil War and slavery as the 'Lost Cause. A very white-washed, nostalgic version of a time when white southerners were in power in a way that they had full control over their black population, and that black people were happy slaves.





A similar pattern happened again during the 1950s after Brown v. Board of Education, when school officials throughout the country began renaming campuses in honour of Confederate soldiers in response to the Supreme Court ruling that they must desegregate.





In 2015, white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., setting off protests and a nationwide call for the removal of confederate and racist monuments.





There had always been calls for removing the statues in the U.S. Because these are cycles of controversy that have erupted really since the late 19th century. The problem was that each time the controversy had swirled; it had died down because people who have been uncomfortable with these statues have not had their voices heard.





But after the 2015 shooting, many city officials did begin to remove them. Most famously, the mayors of New Orleans and Baltimore removed every confederate monument in their cities in 2017. After the shooting in Charleston in 2015, 114 Confederate statues were removed nationwide, as the newspapers reports say.





The pushback against the removing of statues was swift. Some states began passing laws preventing cities from removing the memorials, and many, including white nationalists, organised to defend the statues.





In Charlottesville, Va., white nationalists at the "Unite the Right" rally convened around a statue of Robert E. Lee, in an attempt, to keep it from being removed by city officials, all the while chanting racist and anti-Semitic lines and carrying tiki torches. Clashes with counter-protesters led to violence, and an Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., drove into a crowd killing counter-protester Heather Heyer.





Some Virginia cities have taken the lead in removing Confederate statues though in some cases the statues have been removed by protesters. Recently in Richmond, protesters toppled a statue of Confederate Gen. Williams Carter Wickham.





The international news reports cite that date has not yet been set for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond. This is an old and heavy piece. The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, stands 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years. Meticulous planning is required to remove an aging monument of this size and scale safely.





A Richmond judge has also blocked the removal of the statue for 10 days, citing a deed from 1890 that promised the state would "faithfully guard and affectionately protect it." Statues have already been removed in Alexandria and a slave auction block was removed in Fredericksburg, Va., on June 5, 2020.





In Birmingham, protesters began attempting to topple the statues themselves. Alabama is one of several states with laws preventing localities from removing monuments. The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act was signed into law in 2017, directly after a nationwide reckoning over the statues and calls to have them removed.







Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin stopped protesters who were attempting to dismantle a Confederate statue on May 31 last, promising to have the statue removed. By June 2, the monument was gone, but Woodfin is now being sued by the state. "I wanted to make sure that if I had to choose between more civil unrest in my city, versus violating the state law and taking it down-because it doesn't deserve to be there anyway-then I chose to protect the city to avoid any more civil unrest," Woodfin told the Today Show on June 3 last.





Louisville, Ky., officials removed a statue of John Breckinridge Castleman, a Confederate officer. The city had been fighting the state for two years to remove the statue, but a Jefferson Circuit Court judge sided with the city. In Nashville, the Montgomery Bell Academy promised to remove a statue of Sam Davis, a Confederate soldier, within a week after an alum of the school began a petition.





Overnight, Jacksonville, Fla., removed a statue commemorating the Civil War. The removal was unannounced and happened shortly before Mayor Lenny Curry announced plans to remove all remaining confederate monuments.





Other symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy have also started to be removed. The U.S. Marine Corps announced a ban on all images of the Confederate flag on Friday, and on Thursday morning, a statue of a Texas Ranger at Dallas Love Field Airport was removed after a re-examination of the ranger's racist history. Over the weekend in the U.K., protesters toppled a statue of a known slave trader. A few days back, protesters toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond, set it on fire and rolled it into a lake. The protesters left a message reading "Columbus represents genocide."





Debate for and against removal has continued in the cities where statues have already been removed and where there are plans for removal. Senator Chase's idiotic, inappropriate and inflammatory response, his decision is more likely to further divide, not unite, Virginians.





Many other municipalities across the country are now having to decide what will happen to their Confederate monuments. American City leaders across the country are now also reconsidering the names of schools and streets that honor Confederate soldiers, or other known racists.





The city leaders who have already removed their statues should continue to convene with anti-racist activists and organizers to fix local problems. "We can't get to learning from our history if we keep accepting that racism should be celebrated in American history," one serious protestor adds.





It is sad that you don't see how hurtful it is if you are black and there are statues that honour the men that wanted to enslave and oppress you. That is the actual context of the statues. If you want to live in the past go ahead, but people have made progress in the way they think since then. History is just that, the past, move on.





