Diner Sheshe





"Last year, when my husband announced that he would have to move to Nairobi for work, I was heartbroken. I've been a Mumbaikar all my life; this city is my home and moving to Kenya felt like leaving a piece of my heart behind. During the 8 months I spent in Nairobi, I kept complaining.







I knew I was being illogical-our quality of life there was better. But I wasn't happy. I missed my family, the panipuris, the weather and kept nagging my husband to move back to Mumbai. I tried for all those months, but just couldn't adjust. So, we decided that Anayra, our daughter and I would fly back to Mumbai for sometime as a temporary solution.







I was relieved, but obviously missed him. None of us had expected to be in a long-distance relationship after marriage. When we were in Nairobi, our daughter hadn't started speaking, but after a couple of months in Mumbai, she could say 'papa' and 'mamma.'







I felt so guilty that my husband wasn't able to be with us and watch her grow up. One day, while speaking to Anayra, he had tears in his eyes and that very moment, I decided to fly back to Nairobi. Tickets were booked and bags were packed-'Kabaayega 27th March' is how our conversations would begin.







But that's when the COVID crisis got worse and all international flights were stopped. It's been 5 months since and it's the longest we've been away from each other. Even he's going crazy without us, especially Anarya. He keeps saying, 'I hope she doesn't forget me.'





My priorities have taken a complete 180 turn-I've realized we're always longing for things that we don't have and fail to appreciate what's ours. When I was with him, I wanted to come 'home'-but there is no home without him. It took a pandemic, but I finally got that nothing is worse than being away from family. So we've made a pact-Jahan jaayengesaath hi jaayenge."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments