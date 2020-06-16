Worldwide waffling





Russian President Vladimir Putin showed up at a ceremony marking the national holiday - the first big public event he has attended since announcing a nationwide lockdown more than two months ago.





Putin observed the hoisting of the national flag at a memorial park in western Moscow and then took part in an award ceremony. He wasn't wearing a mask, and neither did most of those whose hands he shook after presenting them with Hero of Russia medals.









Emily Sheffield has been appointed as the new editor of the Evening Standard, replacing George Osborne, who becomes the title's editor-in-chief.





Ms Sheffield, who began her career as a graduate news trainee at the Guardian newspaper before spending five years at the Standard, will take over from July 1 and will continue the Standard's progression towards being a digital-first operation.





She has been a columnist for the Standard since 2018 and is also the founder of the female-led digital news brand ThisMuchIKnow, which won a Nesta government grant for Future News Innovation. She will remain a director of ThisMuchIKnow. Ms Sheffield said she was delighted to be returning to lead the newspaper.









In a rare reversal, President Donald Trump announced he's moving his first rally since March from June 19 to June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, so as not to coincide with the Juneteenth holiday. "





Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents," Trump tweeted Friday night.









Dennis the Menace and the Bash Street Kids could soon be teaching primary children how to manage their pocket money, thanks to an educational tie-up involving the Bank of England and Beano comics.





A 12-lesson course on financial literacy, called Money and Me, will be introduced to English, Scottish and Welsh school curriculums from July, teaching children between the ages of five and 11 the basics of money and how the economy works.





The lessons, a collaboration between the Beano, the Bank and Tes - formerly known as the Times Educational Supplement - will be included in the PSHE (personal, social, health and economic) curriculums."Financial literacy is essential for everyone," said Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England.







Leave Your Comments