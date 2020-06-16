S. Alam Group to set up oxygen plant at Chattogram hospital

S. Alam Groupis going to set up an oxygen plant at Chattogram General Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients. -AA



S. Alam Group, a top business conglomerate of the country, is going to set up an oxygen plant at Chattogram General Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients.The group gave a work-order to a supplier company named Medi Trade in this regard on Sunday.







This plant, which will provide oxygen to the entire hospital centrally, will cost around Tk 8.5 million. Saiful Alam Masud, chairman of S. Alam Group has taken the initiative. The plant may start operation within 10 to 15 days.







Chattogram General Hospital is one of the designated medical facilities which treat coronavirus infected patients. Covid-19 patients in most cases need ventilation with uninterrupted oxygen supply.

