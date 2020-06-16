Bangladesh reports total 34,027 COVID-19 patients' recovery



Bangladesh on Monday reported recovery of a total of 34,027 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, which is 37.55 percent of total infections, since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country on March 8. "





Atotal of 34,027 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured since March 8, the day the country first detected the virus cases," Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city, reports BSS.





Nasima said 38 more fatalities were reported from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll from the pandemic to 1209. "The tally of infections has also surged to 90,619 after 3,099 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours," she said.







Among the total infections, 1.33 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country, the health official said. She also informed that a total of 15,038 samples were tested at 58 authorised labs across the country during that time. Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

Leave Your Comments