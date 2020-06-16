Published:  12:19 AM, 16 June 2020

ISD holds online graduation ceremony

International School Dhaka (ISD) has celebrated its graduation ceremony recently, for its thirty-seven graduating seniors. The event was attended, online, by students, parents, faculty, and staff. The ceremony started with a photo montage featuring all the graduates, followed by speeches, a short video of the class of 2020, awards, and certificates

. The celebration concluded with a benediction by the school director. On the occasion, TJ Coburn, the School Director wished the best for the graduates: "The world you will come to know will not mark the return to the way before. It will be new and changing. You graduate at the advent of a new season, one to be filled with hope for our world."


