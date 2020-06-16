Walton becomes Dolby's partner



Walton has been partnered with Dolby Laboratories as a 'licensed manufacturer' to produce sound quality televisions in Bangladesh.





As a Bangladeshi television manufacturing company, only Walton became the official partner of Dolby Laboratories, an American based leading global company specializing in audio noise reduction and audio encoding or compression, said a press release on Sunday. Dolby only allows its licensed manufacturers to use advanced sound technologies.





Walton authorities hoped that this partnership with Dolby will make the locally produced Walton television more acceptable in the global arena. In January last, a delegation team, led by Walton Television's Chief Executive Officer Mostafa Nahid Hossain met with Dolby Laboratories' Senior Director Vivian E. Vassallo at the Dolby's head office at San Francisco in California.





Following this meeting, Walton became the licensed manufacturer of Dolby. Dolby has already included Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in their 'Licensed Dolby Manufacturer' list in its own website at https://bit.ly/2zuVlSu. At present, there are 24 models of TVs in the market ranging from 610mm to 1.397m, including the 4K, full HD, HD resolution smart and non-smart LED TVs with prices range from Tk.10,800 to Tk.99,900.





Meanwhile, under the 'Eid Super Saver Deal' offer, if customers buy any model of Walton television, they will get a guaranteed discount of 10 to 25 percent after registration of products.





Besides, under the TV exchange fair, customers have opportunity to buy Walton's new LEDs, Smart LEDs and Smart Voice Control TVs at attractive discounts instead of any old brand CRT, LCD or LED TVs.







Walton is guaranteeing up to four years on LED and smart TV panels of 813mm or more size with six months replacement. Swift and best after-sales service is being provided through 74 service centers across the country.





Leave Your Comments