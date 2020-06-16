Stocks continue go down



The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday closed trading in slump amid the growing fear of coronavirus spread and possible impact of area-wise lockdown. At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 3958.36 points on Monday with a loss of 5.91 points or 0.14 percent.Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 4.25 points and 1.94 points to settle at 1324.77 points and 917.62 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 12,808 trades were executed in Monday's trading session with a trading volume of 28.74 million securities. Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 615 million which is higher than of previous day's Taka 538 million. Losers took a lead over gainers as out of 262 issues traded, 7 securities gained price while 34 declined and 221 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of DSE declined to Taka 3,102 billion, from Taka 3,105 billion in the previous session. The top gainers were Vanguard AML Rupali Bank Balanced Fund, Lindebd, Prime Bank, NCC Bank, Power Grid Company Bangladesh and GlaxoSmithKline.





Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Lindebd, National Bank, Central Pharma, BSCCL, Jamuna Bank, Exim Bank, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Reckitt Benckiser and Shinepukur Ceramics.





The top losers were Beximco Synthetic, BD Wielding, ACI Formulation, Desh Garments, Keya Cosmetics, Beximco Pharma, ICB Islami Bank, Prime Finance First Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund and Indo-Bangla Pharma.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed trading at red extending the losing streak of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI declined by 13.05 points and 20.91 points to stand at 6808.75 points and 11238.56 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 2,483,762 shares and mutual funds of 86 companies were traded, of which 11 issues advanced while 22 declined and 53 issues remained unchanged.

Leave Your Comments