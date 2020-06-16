Not growth, think about saving lives: Atiur

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman speaking at a webinar organized by Unnayan Shamannay on Monday. -AA



Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Bangabadhu Chair Professor of Dhaka University (DU) Dr Atiur Rahman believes it is pointless to argue about the viability of the growth rate projected in the budget proposal for the coming fiscal year. The eminent economist rather believes that people ought to focus more on how to save lives.







Dr Atiur said this on Monday at the budget discussion webinar organized by Unnayan Shamannay, a home-grown Bangladeshi non-profit and non-governmental research organization. He also said, "The proposed budget may not be as much 'out of the box' as many wanted it to be. But still the government has tried its level best to cautiously allocate adequate resources for the priority sectors."





The panel discussants at the webinar were- DU Professor Dr Mahbuba Nasreen, East West University Professor Dr AK Enamul Haque and Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Senior Research Fellow Dr SM Zulfiqar Ali. The event was moderated by Unnayan Shamannay's Emeritus Fellow Khondker Shakhawat Ali.





The panelists agreed that the proposed budget has attempted to a significant extent to address the challenges of the pandemic. Yet, they believe- allocations for priority sectors like health, social safety, agriculture and education could be further increased through redistribution of sectoral allocations. Dr Zulfiqar Ali pointed out that there is scope for coming up with new safety net programs to support those who have been brought down the poverty line due the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.







According to Dr A K E Haque increased allocations in health indicates quantitative change only. He believes while these quantitative changes are expected as well as necessary, the budget should have adequately focused on the qualitative side of health sector as well.







Dr Mahbuba Nasreen identifies, the education sector getting top priority in terms of share of budget- to be commendably consisted. Yet, she opines, "To make sure the education system can cope with the corona shock, all stakeholders of education must come together."





During the keynote presentation Dr Atiur also said that implementing the budget is always challenging. And because of corona this year it will be even more so. Yet the government has come up with a bold and optimistic budget that reflects the understandings, the aspirations and the dreams of the people of the country. To cope with this unprecedented shock, only unprecedented collaboration among all stakeholders can ensure recovery.





