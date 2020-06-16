Gwyneth opens up about her quarantine experience

Gwyneth



American actor Gwyneth Paltrowis opening up about her experience during the coronavirus quarantine. According to media source, the 47-year-old star explained to source, the July-August cover issue of which she has graced that she hadn't realized just "how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems."





The Goop founder explained, "As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes, that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others, it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both."The 'Iron Man' actor said that she has now started to 'settle down' in her 'brain and body.'





She added of the lockdown, "It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward."Paltrow noted that before the quarantine, she was always trying to get "wellness moments" in, but she wasn't "really decompressing" until the weekends or on vacations.





"Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together and having meaningful conversations," she said of her children,16-year-old daughter Apple, and 14-year-old son Moses, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.









---Agencies

