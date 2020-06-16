Maznun Mizan raising awareness



A 40-episode drama series 'Gramer Nam Achintapur' is being prepared to make the women of the country more aware about maternity health care. Maznun Mizan and TahminaAthai are playing the central roles in the play; also Jyotika Jyoti will be seen playing the role of a doctor in the series.







Other than this Maznun Mizan is also working on two 3-minute audio-visual productions regarding creating awareness about breast cancer and uterine cancer. Furthermore, he will be making a ten minute documentary on these issues as well. All three projects are being directed by Maznun Mizan himself.







The project has been granted by the Health Minstry of Bangladesh in order to raise awareness of these diseases among the grassroots level people of the country.







Regarding this Maznun Mizan said, "Generally, the people residing in the village areas are shy of talking openly about confiding to people or even doctors if they have issue regarding breasts or uterus. As such, in many cases breast and uterine cancer is almost a taboo for these grassroots level people.





We are working to create these audio-visuals and documentaries so that we can help the women who are unaware of the risks of these diseases and to make them aware."The shooting took place in Savar near the capital and the audio-visuals will be aired on various TV channels of the country once they are finished.



Leave Your Comments