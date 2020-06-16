Nadia 2 serials 'Mesh Rashi', 'Chora Talukdar' for Eid

Nadia Ahmed



Popular face of the small screen Nadia Ahmed has returned to acting after staying at her home for three months during lockdown. After returning she started shooting in two serials on the occasion of coming Eid.





Nadia started shooting of two serials -'Mesh Rashi' and 'ChoraTalukdar' directed by AdibashiTalukder. Shooting of these serials are to be held at new resort in Pubail, Gazipur, Aronnobash. Nadia has already shooting of 'Mesh Rashi' where she acting in role of Putul.





According to Nadia, after taking one day break she will start shooting of another serial titled 'ChoraTalukdar'. 'Mesh Rashi' and 'ChoraTalukdar' are being made to telecast on NTV and Banglavision respectively. AdibashiMizan wrote stories of these two serials. Title song of Mesh Rashi was written by ShoaibChoudhury. Rakib Ahmed composed music of the title song while RanaAkond arranged its music.





While talking about acting in these two serials for Eid Nadia said, "Earlier I worked in several faction plays, drama serials and Eid serials directed by AdibashiMizan. As he writes story of serials so he feels comfortable while giving direction. In his directed plays, social issues and characters are portrayed nicely. For this reason, viewers can easily connect themselves with the story.







AdibashiMizan can present these with comedy matters also. Therefore, he works with true actors so, I feel comfortable to work under his direction. In corona time, we are now taking part in shooting carefully. Everybody gives their level best. Cinematographer Anwar HossainBulu is giving direction of camera."





Nadia also informed that recently she worked in a women awareness related program under Jewel Sharif's direction. Nadia's acting got appreciation from the viewers in last Eid serial 'Saudi Jamai' and faction play 'Soda SottyoKothaBolibo' directed by MursalinShuvo.



