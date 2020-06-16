Early convening of SAARC Summit stressed



Nepalese premier KP Sharma Oli underlined the urgency of early convening of the 19th SAARC Summit and stated that Nepal, as the current Chair of SAARC, has been making continuous efforts and consultations with other member states to create a conducive atmosphere for the next Summit.





The Prime Minister underscored the importance and relevance of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) to achieve common development aspirations such as SDGs as well as to deal with common challenges like COVID-19 Pandemic and poverty in the region.





Referring to the SAARC leaders' video conference to combat COVID-19 pandemic, the Nepalese head of government stressed the need to revitalize and further strengthen the SAARC process to promote the welfare and quality of life of the people in the region.







Oli made the remark while newly appointed SAARC Secretary General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon paid an introductory courtesy call on him in Kathmandu on Monday, according to a press release, issued by SAARC Secretariat in Nepal, received in Dhaka, reports BSS.





The premier felicitated the Secretary General on his appointment as the fourteenth Secretary General of SAARC and assured full support of Nepal government in fulfilling his mandate as the SAARC SG.Weerakoon briefed the Nepal premier about the recent activities of the SAARC Secretariat including those on the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic.





