Exim Bank slashes staff salaries by 15 percent



Exim Bank has decided to slash the salaries of their employees by 15%. The bank has also decided to halt the increment and promotion of employees. Exim Bank made these decisions yesterday at a meeting of its board of directors. Exim Bank's Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder conveyed this information to Bonik Barta.





The board of directors of Exim Bank has decided that the salaries of the employees who receive over forty thousand taka will be reduced by 15%, reports Bonik Barta.





This decision will stay in effect from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021. Exim Bank authority has informed that this decision has been made to sustain the bank during the ongoing critical period.





Nazrul Islam Mazumder is Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) which is an organization of the country's private banks. BAB sent a letter to all private banks on Sunday suggesting to deduct salaries by 15%. The letter also suggests to halt the incentives, bonuses, increment and promotion of bank employees. It also advised private banks to stop all new recruitment.





BAB stated that these suggestions have been given in light of the inclement circumstances generated by coronavirus pandemic. However, BAB did not suggest any bank to retrench employees.Nazrul Islam Mazumder commented that BAB is not a regulatory authority. It is up to the banks to comply with or ignore the recommendations of BAB.





