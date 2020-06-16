Riyadh agrees with Dhaka to bring back Bangladeshis

uGolam Rosul, AA

The Saudi Arabian government has agreed with Dhaka's decision to bring back Bangladeshi expatriate workers in phases so that they can be put under quarantine upon return, if required.





Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud agreed with the decision during a conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen over the telephone on Sunday, said a foreign ministry press release on Monday.





The two foreign ministers discussed over how would Bangladeshi expatriates, those opted to go back home, return here and decided that the stranded Umrah pilgrims, students and female workers will be given priority in this regard.Dr Momen urged the Saudi government to engage Bangladeshi agriculture laborers in boosting agri production and fish cultivation projects in Saudi Arabia during the post COVID-19 period.





He said the Saudi companies could play roles in ensuring food safety of other countries by boosting agricultural production engaging skilled Bangladeshi workers considering that Bangladesh is one of the top grains producing country around the globe. He also urged the Saudi government to shift the exciting expatriate Bangladeshi workers, those are now working in different fields there, to the Saudi agriculture sector.





Momen also observed that skilled Bangladeshi IT professionals can contribute to the Saudi Arabian development.The Saudi foreign minister expressed interest in engaging Bangladeshi skilled workers in the fields of agriculture and IT.The Bangladesh foreign minister urged his counterpart to encourage Saudi enterprises to import halal meat, fresh vegetables and PPE from Bangladesh.





Leave Your Comments