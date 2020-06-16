COVID-19: S Arabia announces 39 deaths, 4,507 new cases

Women wear face masks as they walk at the Hayat mall after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh. -Reuters



Saudi Arabia announced 39 deaths, and 4,507 new coronavirus cases today. Riyadh registered the highest number of infections, with 1,658 new cases. New recoveries stood at 3,170, and total recoveries at 87,890.





The new cases are the highest daily reported infections since the COVID-19 outbreak in the Kingdom, where the total number of confirmed infections has risen to 132,048, reports Gulf News.The Health Ministry also announced that the virus has claimed the lives of 39 more people during the past 24 years, taking the total fatalities to 1,011.





According to Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Al Abdul Ali, 3,170 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom to 87,890. Riyadh topped the Saudi cities with the highest number of newly detected infections after reporting 1,658 cases, followed by Jeddah with 413 new cases, and Makkah with 389 cases.





"A woman has transmitted the infection to nine people from three families during a big gathering, three of them have been admitted to a hospital," Dr. Al Abdul Ali said during the daily press conference.





He said that 43,147 are active cases receiving treatment at the Kingdom's hospitals, while 1,897 of them are critical."There has been a significant upsurge in the number of newly diagnosed cases, and a rise in the number of critical cases, due to non-abidance by precautionary measures and social distancing protocol," Dr. Al Abdul Ali said.







Leave Your Comments