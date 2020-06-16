Medical negligence death a criminal offence: HC



The High Court has ordered authorities to term the deaths from medical negligence at public or private hospitals a criminal offence.A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the orders on Monday, directing authorities to bring those responsible for such offences to justice, reports bdnews24.com.





The court gave the ruling upon hearing three separate writ petitions filed over the ICU requisition and bed management at private hospitals, launch of separate services to treat COVID-19 and general patients at hospitals containing more than 50 seats and announcement of a two-week long lockdown in Dhaka.





The petitioners were represented by lawyer Manzil Morshed, Yadia Zaman, Zamiul Haque Faisal and Mehedi Hasan while Additional Attorney General Murad Reza, Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder and Assistant Attorney General Abonti Nurul made cases for the state.





The court also asked the authorities to take measures to stop the private hospitals and clinics from charging COVID-19 patients additional ICU fees.The Ministry of Commerce and Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection have been ordered to monitor sale and distribution of oxygen cylinders as the pandemic drove up their prices.





