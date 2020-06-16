Kamran laid to rest in Sylhet



Former Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Badar Uddin Ahmad Kamran was laid to eternal rest beside his parents' graves near Manikpir Tila in the city on Monday. His first Namaz-e-janaza was held at his Chharar-par residence in the city followed by second one near Manikpir Tila. People of different walks of life joined the funeral of this Awami League leader.





Kamran's body was taken to Sylhet from Dhaka by an ambulance around 12 noon. Leaders and activists of Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party and other political parties and socio-cultural organizations thronged his residence to see him for the last time.





Badar Uddin Ahmad Kamran, a member of the central executive committee of the ruling Awami League, died at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka in the wee hours of Monday aged 69. He was infected with Covid-19.





Kamran was flown to Dhaka by an air ambulance and admitted to the CMH on June 7 as his physical condition deteriorated. He felt acute chest pain at about 2.45am on Monday and the doctor declared him dead within few minutes, said Kamran's brother Masuk Uddin.





He was tested Covid-19 positive on June 5 and admitted to a hospital in Sylhet city.Badar Uddin Ahmad Kamran was the first elected mayor of Sylhet city. He led the city twice as mayor.





Born on January 1 in 1951, Kamran was elected ward commissioner of Sylhet in 1973, when he was still a high school student. He was elected chairman of Sylhet municipality in 1995. From 1989 to 2002, he served as the General Secretary of Sylhet city unit of Awami League.





He became the mayor of Sylhet city by defeating Muhammad Abdul Haque in March 2003. Kamran won the election by more than 20,000 votes. He became the president of Sylhet City unit of Awami League. Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran came under a grenade attack in 2005 while inaugurating a tennis court. He was re-elected mayor in 2008.











---Abdul Halim Shagor, from Sylhet

