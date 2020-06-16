Move to cut pay angers bank employees



Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) has given suggestions to the country's private banks to deduct staff salaries by 15%. BAB's suggestions also include to stop increment, incentives, bonus and promotion till 31 December 2021.







All private banks also have been urged to postpone all recruitment during this period. These suggestions have sparked widespread anger among the bank officials. BAB is an organization consisting of the private banks of Bangladesh.





There are 62 banks in Bangladesh including 42 private banks. Around 1 lakh 10 thousand employees work for these private banks. BAB has said that these suggestionazs have been given to banks keeping in view the critical circumstances generated by coronavirus pandemic.





The letter issued by BAB includes the following recommendations to private banks to be complied with till 31 December 2021: not opening new branches; not opening agent banking branches and sub branches; not buying new assets; no local or foreign trainings; no foreign tours; no corporate social responsibility (CSR), donation, charity; not providing advertisements to newspapers and television channels; no get-togethers etcetera.





On the other hand, BAB has stated the following reasons for making the above recommendations: lack of investments in banks, lack of profit rate on investments; very insufficient recovery; increasing overview; decreasing export and import; lack of foreign trade; lack of remittance inflow; lack of recovery on credit cards; overexpenditure for sanitization and maintenance of health code to deal with Covid 19 etcetera.





However, Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled told BBC, "BAB has no right to talk about these issues. All banks have their own boards of directors. They will make necessary decisions about the relevant matters. Banks never faced losses. Most of the banks gained profits even during adverse situations."









---BBC

