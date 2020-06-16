'We won't bow down to coronavirus'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asserted that Bangladesh would not bow down to coronavirus. She said, "I am not scared of coronavirus. Coronavirus cannot defeat me. Death is certain. Anyone may die anytime."







Sheikh Hasina made these remarks on Monday while she was addressing the 34th founding anniversary of Special Security Force (SSF) from Ganabhaban through a video conference.





Sheikh Hasina further said, "Coronavirus is an invisible power. Where are those countries who are strong with economy and weapons? Money and weapons cannot do anything. Only Allah knows what is going to happen. The whole world has come to a halt."





Sheikh Hasina added, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary was held digitally to avoid crowd. We have been making the best of our efforts to save people, to provide medical treatment, to deliver food and other necessary things."





Sheikh Hasina called upon everyone to comply with health code and to stay cautious all the time.The Prime Minister condoled the death of former Sylhet city corporation mayor Badruddin Ahmed Kamran. She recalled that Badruddin Ahmed Kamran was twice injured in grenade attacks.





