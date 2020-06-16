Covid-19: Army to strengthen patrol in ‘Red zones’: ISPR





Members of Bangladesh Army will intensify patrol in the ‘Red zone’ areas.





A press release of Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), signed by its Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan, confirmed the information.





Some areas of the two city corporations in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Narshingdi and Gazipur district have been marked as ‘Red zones’ to contain the spread of coronavirus.





In an effort to prevent transmission of coronavirus and to improve the situation, the government has issued some directive imposing restrictions on the movement of people.

The Cabinet Division issued the directives on Monday which will remain in force until June 30. Weekly holidays will be included in the directives.





According to the directives, all government offices, non-government, autonomous, private offices and their employees and staffers under ‘red’ zone will be under general holidays and the Public Administration Ministry will take necessary measures in this regard.





The life and livelihood, movement of people in red, yellow and green zones under Bangladesh Risk Zone-Based Covid-19 Containments implementation Strategy guide, provided by Health authorities will be strictly controlled.





No one will be allowed to go out of his/her home from 8pm till 6am without emergency work (emergency purchasing, work place, medicine purchasing, treatment, and burial process).





People will have to maintain health issues when going out for emergency work or they would face legal action.





All have to abide by the directives provided by the Health Department during this period.

