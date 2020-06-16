Banks in ‘Red Zones’ to remain closed: BB





Banks will remain closed in ‘Red Zone’ areas where lockdown will be enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A circular of Bangladesh Bank said, the banks will generally keep their operation off in the Red Zone areas to be declared by the Health Directorate or city corporation or district administration.

“But if there is any separate instruction from the authorities concerned, they can operate limited transaction from 10 am to 12:30 pm and keep open the branches until 1:30 pm to do their own activities”, said the circular issued on Monday night.

It said that the new decision was taken against the backdrop of the Health Directorate’s “Bangladesh Risk Zone- Based COVID-19 Containment implementation Strategy/Guide” declaration.





But the head offices and head branches of the banks, located in Red Zones, will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with the help of the administration to facilitate the operation of the other branches of the banks.

The branches of banks located in Motijheel and Dilkhusha of Dhaka and Agrabad and Khatunganj of Chattagram will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm for transaction and also until 3 pm for their required activities.

The banks will remain open in Yellow and Green zone from 10 am to 2 pm for transaction and also until 4 pm for their own activities, said the BB circular.





