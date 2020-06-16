Bhola primary edu officer, another die with Covid-19 symptoms





Bhola district assistant primary education officer among two died with coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as ABM Khalilur Rahman, education officer and jewellery businessman Subash Chandra Majhi.

Relatives of Khalilur Rhaman said he was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Sunday with coronavirus symptoms and died on Tuesday morning.





Sample was collected for coronavirus test, they said adding that Khalilur Rahman attended office on June 7 and caught fever that night.

On the other hand, jewellery businessman Subash died with coronavirus symptoms on Monday after sufferings from fever and breathing problems for five days, said Dr Anisur Rahman, Daulatkhan Upazila Health Officer.

So far 140 people were infected in Bhola and 43 among them made recovery, he added.

The health authorities of the country have so far reported 90,619 coronavirus cases and 1,209 deaths in the country.

