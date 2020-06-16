13 subordinate court Judges among 39 infected with coronavirus









Thirteen judges and 26 staffers of subordinate courts have been infected with coronavirus across the country.





Saifur Rahman, special officer and spokesperson of the Supreme Court confirmed the matter on Tuesday.





Of the infected judges, Lalmonirhat District and Session Judge Ferdous Ahmed is undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka while the others are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital and home.





Netrakona District and Session Judge Shahjahan Kabir and Munshiganj Chief Judicial Magistrate Begum Rokeya Rahman were infected with coronavirus and now both of them have recovered and joined their work.









Besides, Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-8 Begum Shamim Ahmed is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.





The judges who are now taking treatment at home are---Kishoreganj Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Kiron Shankar Haldar, Joypurhat Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Rustam Ali, deputy secretary of Law and justice Department S Mohammad Ali, Kurigram Land Survey Tribunal Judge Taiyab Ali, Special Magistrate of DPDC-2 Begum Rezmin Sultana, Netrakona Assistant Judge Mehedi Hasan, Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Saleh Mohamamd Noman and Noakhali Judicial Magistrate (Hatiya) Nizam Uddin.





The High Court administration on June 14, issued a circular seeking information of the employees and staff of subordinate court infected with Covid-19.





Bangladesh on Tuesday saw a big jump in coronavirus cases after the health authorities confirmed the detection of record 3,862 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total cases to 94,481.





Covid-19 disease claimed the highest 53 lives during the same period, taking the death toll in the country to 1262.

