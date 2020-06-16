Graft case: Suspended Ctg jailer Sohel Rana gets HC bail





The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to suspended jailer of Chattogram Jail Sohel Rana in a graft case filed by Anti-corruption Commission.





The virtual bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder passed the order.





Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for ACC, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik for state and lawyer Nahid Sultana Jyoti and Shakila Rawshan for Rana.





AKM Amin Uddin said Sohel has been granted the bail until submission of chargesheet on condition of submitting his passport to court.









On October 27 in 2018, Sohel was arrested with a bag on Bijoy Express train while he was on the way to his hometown in Mymensingh from Chattogram.





Searching Sohel's bag, police recovered fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth around Tk 2.50 crore, Tk 44.43 lakh in cash and 12 bottles of Phensedyl.





Police later filed two separate cases with Bhairab Railway Police Station against Sohel under the Money Laundering Act and Narcotics Control Act.

