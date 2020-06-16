SAF, BMA launch sample collection camp in Chattogram









The Salma Adil Foundation (SAF) and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Chattogram on Tuesday launched a sample collecting camp at the Shah Alam Biruttam Auditorium of Chattogram Medical College & Hospital, to collect samples from doctors with Covid-19 symptoms.





SAF also provided financial support to jobless and needy people through mobile banking during the lockdown period.





In addition to this, lifesaving protective gears i.e. personal safety equipment or PPE were provided to healthcare givers- doctors and nurses, law enforcers, and journalists including other professionals working on the front lines to combat the pandemic, said a press release.





Founding Director of the SAF Salma Adil said, “This is an initiative to make things easier for the doctors with Covid-19 symptoms, to provide their samples.”





BMA Chattogram general secretary Dr. Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury said that doctors can easily give test samples here from morning to afternoon.





The inauguration program was graced by Chattogram BMA president Prof. Dr. Mujibul Haque Khan and Chattogram Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Shamim Hasan.





SAF has made arrangements to take free samples from people with Covid-19 symptoms in Dhaka as well.





Moreover, a pool of dedicated volunteers from SAF took care of the burial of the Covid-19 patients and provided free tests to countless people with Corona symptoms.

