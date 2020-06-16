Fishermen get sewing machines



As a means of generating alternative income, fishermen have got sewing machines in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria.





Under the Greater Cumilla District Fisheries Development Project, sewing machines were distributed among a total of 540 listed fishermen in nine unions of the upazila at the hall room of Annada Govt High School on Tuesday. Upazila Fisheries Office organized the distribution program.





Umme Fatema Nazma Begum Sheuly Azad, a ruling party lawmaker reserved for women, was present as the chief guest at the program chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa.







Upazila Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Vice Chairman Abu Hanif, Upazila Fisheries Officer Maimuna Jahan, Sarail Police Station Officer-in-Charge AMM Nazmul Ahmed, Awami League leaders Mostafizur Rahman, Advocate Joynal Uddin Joy were also present on the occasion, among others.





Local journalists from print and electronic media were also present at the program.





--- Taslim Uddin, Sarail, Brahmanbaria

