Diner Sheshe





"When COVID-19 hit, the effect on mental health was disastrous. People lost their loved ones without a goodbye, jobs were on the line, and some didn't know when they'd get their next meal.





And the fear of getting the virus was rampant- a young man committed suicide after testing for the virus, but by the time the results came back negative, he'd jumped off a bridge. Me and our team of therapists at MPower felt helpless at home- we couldn't physically help in the hospital.





So, we started a free 24/7 helpline for people to call, anytime they felt anxious, panicked, or like they needed someone to talk to. Reassurance was the need of the hour, and we were ready to give it- day or night. On day 1, we received over 1000 calls from people all over India. Within a week, the phones were ringing off the hook and our therapists clocked 24 hour shifts.





Some felt anxious because they'd come into contact with positive patients and others felt depressed being away from family; one boy was convinced he had the virus because he'd shook hands with a man that later tested positive.







But there are also those for whom home isn't a safe place; they're stuck in abusive families or relationships- we got a call from a young man who was locked down in a home where he'd been abused as a child.Living there brought back the trauma and he couldn't stop shaking- the therapist on call spoke to him for 2 hours and gave him hope that it would pass.





It's hard to hear these heartbreaking experiences- there's only so much you can do from over the phone. But when someone says, 'Thanks for hearing me out' or 'I feel better after talking to you'- it keeps us going.







So, if you're feeling something- don't bottle it up; talk with your friends, family or even us. We know there's no right way to feel right now- there's too much uncertainty, too much hate, too much sadness. But you have people in your corner- you're not alone, so hold onto that feeling. Because this too shall pass- and while it does, we're just a phone call away."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

