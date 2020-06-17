Close associate of Sheikh Hasina in realizing the dream of a prosperous Bangladesh

Dr. Dipu Moni





The first female foreign minister in Bangladesh's history under the successful statesman, honorable prime minister, people's leader Sheikh Hasina, currently, the Education Minister, and the front-liner among the youth leadership of Bangladesh Awami League, well-educated, well-behaved, sweet-spoken, gracious-looking Dr. Dipu Moni, MP is a shining example of fair, ideal, patriotic political figure for the next generation of politicians. Her arrival in politics was not an abrupt event or an accident.







Actually she bears in her blood, the genetic, moral, and ideological heritage of her father, language warrior M. A. Wadud, who was a relentless worker at the dawn of Bangladeshi politics, one of the founding members of Awami League, the first elected general secretary of the East Pakistan Chhatra League, and a dedicated sojourner with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujubur Rahman.





In Bangabandhu's Jail-diary, it has been mentioned that an injured Mr. Wadood was arrested alongside Bangabandhu himself in the hullabaloo of protests and movements following the announcement of Khaja Nazimuddin regarding Urdu to be the State Language of Pakistan. He had to endure similar fate, more than once, as a political ally of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib; even after the assassination of Bangabandhu, along with the members of his family, in the hands of the unpatriotic scoundrels on 15 August 1975, many Awami League leaders turned turncoats and defended their backs. Mr. Wadud did not, but he chose the prison to be a better option.







An identically strong adherence to the ideal and indefatigable support for leadership is also actively functional in Dr. Dipu Moni, the very adept daughter of Mr. M. A. Wadud. Even in the most difficult situations, she did not leave the skipper of the Awami vassal, the uncompromising public leader, Sheikh Hasina's side. She continued to be a part of the movements in the face of the atrocities of the BNP-Jamaat led government. After that, during the so called indifferent caretaker government, when our Jononetree Sheikh Hasina was practically arrested and home captivated, Dipu Moni remained entangled with her like a shadow and attended her in weal and woe. She took up on her shoulder the task of ensuring the health of the leader detained at Sudhasadan.





The events of one-eleven took the history of Bangladesh to a diverse turn. This incident put the veteran Awami League leaders to the test again. We saw many of them confused and beginning to speak out in favour of party reform. This was the attempt of the then regime to reverse the democratic climate of Bangladesh politics so that the top leaders of both Awami League and BNP, who were then in custody, could be removed from the political arena and thus engendered a chaos in both political organizations.







However, the younger leadership of Awami League, by way of the painstaking efforts of the organizers like Dr. Dipu Moni, was able to resist the reformist campaign. During the time of distress, she faithfully followed the acting president of Awami League, Zillur Rahman and general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam supporting them with any assistance needed. She played a leading role in the movement to free the leader Sheikh Hasina. She was one of the most persistent organizers in the signature campaign arranged across the country in this regard.







Besides serving as the women affairs secretary of Awami League, she played a very effective role in creating international public opinion for Sheikh Hasina and Awami League as a member of the sub-committee on foreign affairs. Until Bangladesh Awami League came to power for a second term under the leadership of honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Dr. Dipu Moni on behalf of her leader and as the representative of the party, had been very successful in maintaining contacts with the ministers, leaders of similar rank, and legislators of the United States and various countries of Europe and Asia. Before her entry into the Awami League cabinet, the main areas of Dipu Moni's work were women's rights and women's empowerment, health law, health policy and health management, health investment, strategic planning, constitutionally supported health and human rights in economic and social development projects in Bangladesh, and foreign policy review relating to home and foreign sectors.







Her formidable academic qualifications form one of the main reasons behind her efficiency in handling these responsibilities. After obtaining an MBBS degree from Dhaka Medical College, she achieved an MPH degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health in the United States. She then changed the area of her studies to pursue a political career, took a master's degree in law from the University of London and a course on negotiation and conflict resolution from Harvard University. Apart from being an efficient and qualified physician, she is also a registered lawyer of the Bangladesh Supreme Court. Hailing from a political family, she obviously wanted to get involved in the Awami League's politics at the grassroots and accordingly, left the practice of a medical science and developed a career as a lawyer.





Dipu Moni has indulged herself in various activities like writing, teaching, consulting, research, advocacy and so on. She has also provided healthcare health benefits to people plagued with diseases and disabilities by way of a free healthcare clinic comprising skilled and experienced physicians. She has been instrumental in building public opinion on important issues. She is a sincere advocate of women's participation in the process of participatory politics and determining state policies. With the collaborative help of the United States National Democratic Institute, she provides training for women workers of Awami league and is directly involved in the training activities as a master trainer.







On the very first day officiating as the foreign minister, Dipu Moni told reporters that we have not yet become used to seeing women in important positions because of the male-chauvinist mindset which needs to change. No matter who is a man or a woman, she emphasized that the responsibility is equal to all and that the challenge of being responsible is with everyone. So now, at this juncture of change, we should regard eligibility and intellect as the yardsticks to measure one's accomplishment of responsibilities as man or woman. Under the auspices of this statement, it can fairly be said that whenever the honorable Prime Minister has entrusted Dr. Dipu Moni with a responsibility, she has taken it as a challenge and has eventually succeeded to work it out.







After being appointed the first female foreign minister of Bangladesh, she played a major role in mending the rotten foreign policy of seven plus two years' of the BNP-Jamaat led alliance government and post-one-eleven caretaker government regimes respectively. Bangladesh fell into an image crisis for more than half a century, as almost the sanctuary of world's most infamous and widespread corruption and human rights violations.







The failed foreign policy of the previous BNP-Jamaat coalition government not only made Bangladesh a friendless country by destroying relations with many countries around the world including our close neighbor India. Under the direction of the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister Dr. Dipu Moni put emphasis on enhancing international communication, took initiatives to bring the world's top leaders to visit Bangladesh and herself paid visits to important friendly nations with a view to increasing bilateral relationships.







Along with these, she attended various world-renowned international consortiums and explained the plans and programs adopted by the Awami League government for the development of Bangladesh, and made necessary arrangements and diplomatic efforts to sign important bilateral treaties with many countries. Therefore, the efforts made by Dr. Dipu Moni during her stay in the Awami League cabinet as foreign minister to rectify the diminishing image of Bangladesh were utterly successful and tremendously praiseworthy.





During the tenure as foreign minister Dr. Dipu Moni was elected as the first female and South Asian Chairperson of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group. Besides, under her management, Bangladesh conquered further sea limits as the Bangladesh government won a verdict from the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea over the four-decade-long maritime boundary dispute with neighboring Myanmar and India. As the foreign minister, Dr. Dipu Moni ventured to settle a good number of international issues such as fixing international borders with India, signing border map, solving problems relating the tin bigha corridor, resolving various unresolved issues in trade and commerce, increasing participation of Bangladesh in international affairs, setting up of BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka, appointment of lawyers to bring back two murderers of Bangabandhu, finding new labor markets for foreign employment, and opening of new diplomatic missions. These diplomatic achievements forged by Dr. Dipu Moni as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh added some valuable trinkets to the crown of success owned by the Mohajot government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Last year when Awami League won the eleventh national elections and formed a new government under the premiership of Jononetree Sheikh Hasina, Dr. Dipu Moni was entrusted with the responsibility of the Ministry of Education and on her first press meet she vowed to keep up the trust of the honorable Prime Mister investing all of her efforts to accomplish her job properly. She has, by this time, proven that she is well aware of her duties and responsibilities as the Minister of Education when she read the national report at the 40th General Meeting held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on November 13, 2019.





The report mentions that the overall achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) is largely dependent on the success in the acquisition of SDG 4 i.e. participatory and quality education. It asserts Bangladesh to have been presently recognized as the global development role model and proclaims our goal to be a role model for quality education. In keeping with this goal, the Bangladesh Minister of Education has taken the progressive education management in both vertical and horizontal directions to ensure hundred percent participation of children including the hundreds of them with special needs in primary education and to facilitate the indigenous and small ethnic groups of the country with primary education. Other initiatives taken by her during this time include knowledge-based education in the field of technology and the universal expansion of ICT education. It is expected that achieving SDG 4 by 2030, which is the target of the government, will be possible in time as a result of the sincere and dedicated efforts of the honorable Minister of Education.





While working in this respect, Bangladesh has already been able to address a major concern in education management by cutting down the chances of adopting unfair means and question leakage. In some recent public tests, students have been able to take examinations in a very fair environment, free of unfair means. As a result, it has become easier to evaluate and recognize talent properly. Even at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels, the preparation and distribution of question papers for semester and annual examinations has been brought under the central control with the help of digital technology. As a result, any possibility of question leakage even in individual educational institutions has been nullified.





The Minister of Education has recently launched a landmark initiative to use digital media and information technology in the field of education in the face of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic which has left teachers and students in Bangladesh locked down at respective residences unable to meet the students in classes. To evade through such a devastating loss in the academic life of our students, Dr. Dipu Moni has initiated online classes at different levels of education in Bangladesh.







Though at its outset right at this moment, this groundbreaking initiative when reaches its zenith in near future is certainly going to be heralded as a milestone in the history of education in Bangladesh. If all concerned parties can implement this system properly, then we can hope that no disaster or epidemic of any sort will be able to destabilize our education system any more.



Bangladesh is now going through a period of economic, social, and political development under the fervent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when we are continually overcoming the challenges of achieving the nearest development goals in a process of reaching the remoter ones. The heavier the young leadership of the government will rely on patience, intelligence and honest aspiration this time, the faster will the country move towards the desired development.







The Minister of Education, Dr. Dipu Moni, MP has already become a model for others by giving the Prime Minister's leadership and plans an absolute support and by giving utmost efforts in this regard. We earnestly hope for her continuous success as a proactive and effective associate of the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in leading Bangladesh to a realm of sustainable peace, progress and prosperity.





The writer is a researcher, folklorist, columnist and

Pro-Vice-Chancellor at

Islamic University, Kushtia.

