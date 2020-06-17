Post Covid-19: Ways to step up economic growth and human health





People around the globe are slowly limping back to normal life. All of us are well aware that the way human beings suffered from the end of March 2020 till date due to the occurrence of Coronavirus (Covid-19). So long the citizens were put under massive lockdown. The same impact was deeply felt all over South Asian continent. The entire South Asian continent consists of 8 nations but in this shortest span of time we find it is cumbersome to focus upon all nations. Hence this writer from this Indian city of Kolkata decided to focus upon two closer and friendly nations under South Asian continent India and Bangladesh. Now let me take up each nation separately.







Before taking up the Indian issue from the available statistics we find there are approximately 51 lakh citizens being badly affected with estimated tragedies mounted up more than 3 lakh citizens. The most intriguing part which draws our attention is that being under lockdown in nations of South Asia like India and Bangladesh stands badly excruciating which have taken heavy toll on our economic and social health. As per our economic health it is clearly deciphered that in countries like India and Bangladesh where economic situations are not so in healthy states of affairs rather this prolonged lockdown has put creamy layers of citizens under severe mental and economic duress. The richer and upper classes in both countries having excess savings in their financial kitty some managed to carry on their life during the past three months of this traumatic phases in their life.







Now the moot question which has cropped up in their mind is how to step our economic life as well as of our health. So far all over India total number of people infected with the virus mounted over 3 lakh along with casualties over 1700 citizens along with recoveries over 1.47 lakh people along with active cases still resting upon 1.42 lakh. Contrarily in Bangladesh the numbers of affected citizens mounted approximately to 82,000 along with casualties mounted up to 1,200 with recovery rates are also to a havocking 17,000. The figures which have been highlighted by me should not be so highly praiseworthy for the two nations as because infrastructural arrangements made in two nations are not up to the mark. Thus in the subsequent paragraphs it is my noble task to analyze deeply on how both India and Bangladesh will step up economic growth as well as human health.





Occurrence of Covid-19 around the globe has brought about wide spread worries among human beings residing in different parts of the globe. Same way the impact of Covid-19 has been created among citizens of South Asian continent. As South Asian continent consists of eight nations so it is not possible for this writer from Kolkata, India to focus upon this piece upon all South Asian nations. Hence I have decided to focus upon this feature on two closer and friendly South Asian nations India and Bangladesh. Apart from the political boundaries it is on other aspects such as social, cultural and economic all others remain fully identical. So from economic aspects between two nations we find that financially both are on the same oars as well as on health wise. Also it is also observed deeply by both India and Bangladesh massive population pressures, economic constraints and health wise both remain on the same plank. In both the nations we find that human health always remain a talked issue deeply. If the former ones are not taken care of seriously then how can we take utmost care of the former one?







In order to emphasize upon economic growth we should not hesitate to commit that massive population pressures always act as the major impediment during post Covid-19 economic growth and development of human health. In order to take note seriously massive population growth it is not an easy task for the representative of the people of both nations to arrest it immediately. A long drawn process is involved into it. The main issue which we must emphasize upon is that make the masses of both nations fully aware of the ill effects of population pressures. Thus in India there are various measures needs to be taken up to step up economic growth as well as human health.





Among all the measures some of the relevant ones are stated as follow:





* There should not be any political interference in the task of ensuring economic growth during post Covid-19.





* In India both Union government and all state governments cum union territories should act in unison with that of the former.







* Union government of India should allocate substantial funds to begin the testing procedures to combat the menace of Covid-19 occurrence all over India.







* Proper utilization of all overseas grants with the objective that pandemic Covid-19 at least eases to some extent.







* In all the states and union territories of India along with national level there should not be any financial misappropriation as per proper and methodical rehabilitation of post Covid-19 is concerned.





Now coming to the Bangladeshi aspect identical approach should be undertaken by the Awami League government of that country similarly to that of neighboring India. It is sincerely cherished Prime Minister of Peoples Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina despite her commitment to task she must get the fullest cooperation of all her party and ministerial colleagues. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's task is not so easy and within reach like India it will take the entire 2021 to nab the pandemic Covid-19 from the threshold of societies of both India and Bangladesh.





Now the doctors of both nations should be given financial and medicinal support from the governments of both India and Bangladesh otherwise how will we able to nab the pandemic forever in today's eternity. Even the citizens of other South Asian nations should remain hale and hearty in comparison to India and Bangladesh as well as doctors is also included in it.





The writer is a freelance

contributor based in Kolkata.

Leave Your Comments