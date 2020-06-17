Worldwide waffling





Ramping up tests has been an obstacle in India's fight against Covi-19 pandemic. Now, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given its nod an antigen-based coronavirus test kit that can deliver Covid-19 positivity in just 30 seconds.





In its fresh advisory, the ICMR has validated the test tool called, the "Standard Q Covid-19 Ag Detection Kit". Developed by South Korean firm SD Biosensor - it has its manufacturing unit at Gurgaon, it is the first antigen-based Covid-19 test to be approved by the ICMR.









If it hadn't adopted new technology the way it did, Freshokartz, a Jaipur-based e-commerce marketplace for fruits and vegetables that directly procures produce from farms, would have counted itself among the many casualties of the overnight lockdown."





Our company's nature of work is to meet farmers in person and resolve their farming issues," founder and CEO Rajendra Lora told indianexpress.com, adding how at the beginning of the lockdown it became almost impossible to reach out to the farmers because of the restrictions on inter-state travel.





While it had been using WhatsApp to keep in touch with its farmer community for a few months, Lora said it was only during the lockdown that the company started using the messaging platfom extensively.











Turkey's air force conducted one of its biggest airstrikes against Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq, in a show of military might coinciding with its growing involvement in regional conflicts.





Dozens of Turkish warplanes, armed drones, mid-air refueling and airborne communication aircraft were dispatched from bases across the country to participate in overnight attacks against 81 hideouts used by the Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK, the Defense Ministry said Monday.











While early studies of who was dying of Covid-19 identified risks such as obesity and having diabetes, there is a growing realization that those initial conclusions might have been misleading, obscuring a more significant explanation.





As researchers pull back their lens from individuals to population-level risk factors, they're finding that, in the U.S., race may be as important as age in gauging a person's likelihood of dying from the disease.





The higher the percentage of Black residents in a county, the higher its death rate from Covid-19 - even after accounting for income, health insurance coverage, rates of diabetes and obesity, and public transit use, finds a new study by researchers at the MIT Sloan School of Management.







