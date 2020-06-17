Rustles of dry leaves





Rabindranath Tagore, in his moving masterpiece "Kabuiliwala", portrayed a character of one Rahmat Sheikh who traveled all the way from Kabul and arrived in Calcutta for earning his livelihood. A landlocked country with a terrain of rugged mountain line, Afghanistan had a little rainfall and suffered years long drought inculcating poverty among is people mostly coming from pathan clan of orthodox Muslim origin.







Afghans would fix their gazes at wandering patches of deceiving white clouds with hopes of rainfalls which would soon turn only into illusion with no rainfalls to their gripping disappointments. Never-ending poverty, despite their hard labors to produce their foods and other necessities of life from the arid and rocky lands for living, always pushed them to travel to Hindustan for earning little livelihood, in caravans after caravans on camels' back through long trail of difficult terrain of lands. Amongst many of his likes, struggling for earning livelihood, Rahmat was one who joined the Afghan caravan to reach Hindustan leaving behind him, his family and a little loving daughter Rabeya of six years of age.





Although Rabeya's loving face was deeply riveted in his eyes with constantly flashing back her memory, yet Rahmat carried an inked impression of her little palm and kept in his pocket in utmost care & love to view it as an when his mind desired with tears cascading down his cheeks.





Rahmat along with his other Afghan friends had arrived and rented a low-cost hotel-room in Calcutta and started his business of selling pistachio nuts, almonds, walnuts, resins and other dry fruits that he brought-in with him all the way from Kabul. In his routine selling-bout in busy streets and alleys in Calcutta, he would attract the attention of his potential buyers including children in loud voice with speaking highly of freshness and crispness of his selling products.







On one occasion of his selling spree, Rahman met Mini of six years of age --- a cute daughter of a poet in her doors and would fondly call her Khoki….Mini Khoki. Mini was fascinated by Rahmat's typical Kabuli dress and a bag laden with his selling products hung in his broad shoulders and would curiously ask what was there inside the bag. Rahmat would reply in roaring laughter that the bag contained a big elephant inside. Mini would also laugh and giggle in her impeccable innocence. Rahmat's and Mini's tender relations by regular meeting and interactions deepened as Rahmat would, intuitively, see the face of his little daughter Rabeya in Mini's face. Rahmat would seldom receive any money from Mini against selling his products --- pesta-badam to her.





One day, on receiving the news of illness of Rabeya, Rahmat was to urgently proceed to Kabul by settling his hotel bills; and in one stage of bickering with the owner of the hotel --- a typical Bengali babu who called Rahmat an unfaithful and untruthful. Rahmat being molded in single track Kabuli psyche, and with the saintly trust in values of life based on strict Islamic faith, could not stand being called an unfaithful and with rage & fury stabbed the Bengali babu by his sharp kabuli knife. The injury was grave but the victim was luckily not killed.







Police came; arrested Rahmat and produced him in the dock of a court. Without defending himself for his grisly act of stabbing, Rahmat loudly spoke in public in the court that he would kill anyone calling him an unfaithful. Rahmat's plan of visiting his ailing daughter Rabeya back at home in Kabul at once fizzled out and he was handed a eight years of rigorous jail term.On his walking to path of jail in police escort,in the street, Rahmat met Mini and told her that he was going to Shoshoor bari(in-law's house).Mini watched only in gloomy face.





Watching his good conduct and demeanor in jail for some time, Rahmat was assigned to work as a gardener at the jail-super's bunglow where he found jail-super's little daughter of Rabeya's and Mini's age and showered equal love & affection to her in their daily interactions to each other. Rahmat's days were passing within the four walls of prison with fond memory of his daughter Rabeya and spiritual daughter Mini. Often, he would look at Rabeya's palm impression with shedding tears and would yearn when he would go back to his home in Kabul and cuddle his daughter on his wide shoulders.







After serving long eight years jail term, at last Rahmat was released from jail and with few coins that were still left in his possession, bought some pesta-badam from vendor and straightway went to Mini's house. With grey hair & beard garbed in his typical Kabuli attire, his abrupt appearence at Mini's door created hue & cry in fears and distrusts.





Mini's father came out of door and recognized Rahmat and asked him when he was released from jail. Rahmat replied that just moments ago he was released and came straight to see Mini Khoki. With soft and kind words, Mini's father informed Rahmat that he could not meet Mini because of some programs were going on at their house on that day. Utterly disappointed, Rahmat appealed to see Mini Khoki only at a glance.







Mini's father, a poet and a man of mind, could fathom the tender feeling of Rahmat and breaking all the religious rituals centering on occasions of Mini's marriage ceremony that was in place there on that day, produced Mini before Rahmat. Despite Mini was standing before Rahmat, Rahmat was looking for Mini here & there in the premises for the reason of Mini's earlier physical stature still etched in his eyes as a little girls of six years of age. Mini's father reaffirmed that here was Mini who was now grown up to her teens. Rahmat called Mini to come near to him for giving pesta-badam to her that he bought for her. After years gap, Mini could not recognize Rahmat and briskly whisked out, in shy, from there.





With deep agony and tears welling from his eyes, Rahmat, after uttering a few words of prayer for Mini, gave a small packet of pesta-badam to Mini's father to deliver it to Mini and turned his back from there in tears for walking an unknown destination. At the crux of situation, Mini's mother rose to occasion and asked her husband to stop Rahmat for a while. With her life's little savings, an amount of money was accumulated which she kept untouched for spending the amount for lighting and illumination at their premises on Mini's marriage day.







Caught in high emotion, the couple could not stand seeing Rahmat departing their premises in tears and handed over the money to Rahmat's hands and asked him to quickly proceed for home and arrange marriage for his daughter Rabeya who has equally come of marriageable age as the wheels of time moved on. Mini's father and mother reasoned that no lighting and illumination on occasion of Mini's marriage could ever to be of equal value then a little spark of light if they could kindle in Rahmat's and his daughter's life by spending money on Rabeya's marriage.







With concluding the above narratives from Tagore's scintillating story kabuliwala featuring Rahmat's fatherly love & compassion for Mini, which many of the discerning readers read earlier, I now turn my face and switch over to a fiction characterizing how a man in the shoes of approaching seventy's still imagines his lady in love in her physical stature of twenty's after elapse of long four decades when lot of waters flowed through Volga, Danube, Sean, Padma, Meghna, Jamuna and lost in the waters of seas and oceans of the world.





As the story reveals, an young man of self-esteem, featuring a bit of idiosyncrasy in trait, in his prime time of youth in college and university days, was never to be fallen in love despite love offerings came in his life in different hues and attractions. Always running away from the bout of love offering of beautiful spinsters in his vibrant youthful days, he could not yet fathom how love stealthily weaved its nests in the core of his heart without being noticed at the soothing alien environment of snow-clad pine forest and lagoon in the distant lands of biting cold. In his mid-twenties he was caught and sunk in the morass of romance of a fair skin damsel of early twenty's for months happily savoring the sweet nectar profusely brewed in the sea of romance. Love that was celestial and equally platonic in nature suddenly turned ephemeral and could not culminate because of predicaments caused by socio-religious barriers.







Young man of this fiction that I am speaking about, leaving behind him sweet memories of romance in the picturesque ambience of snow-clad pine forest and lagoon at sun-set hour; attaining full bloomed manhood back at home, went to road to happy marriage with a local beauty who gifted him, over the years, children and grandchildren to savor and raising family with her utmost dedication, with the unshakeable string of family bonding. Over the period of a long accomplished and peerless happy life, on occasions, sweet memories of bygone youthful days, which refuse to die down, peeps-in through the windows of mind.





As the degree of his old-age craze soared, funnily, still imagining the lady of romance in distant lands in her early twenty's, the young man of mid-twenty's then now turned to approaching seventy's, has frantically browsed the Facebook pages to discover, by any chance, any such name that he wished to come across. Many faces with names in her namesake appeared in the Facebook page, but none of them aptly matched and resembled the face that the man was looking for with his decaying blurred vision. As the magnitude of his senility soared further, as a last attempt to dig out the face from the shadows of oblivion, the man ceaselessly browsed the heap of all age-old papers lying uncared in his studies and discovered a few letters with addresses written by her with tender feeling four decades ago.





He then, funnily, dropped a few lines to her address through post office and was eagerly waiting to hear from her. After a couple of weeks of waiting in sweating, he got the letter back undelivered at his address. After a long period of four decades, it is certain that the lady, still lying in the recesses of his imagination, now turned to her mid-sixty's, in grey hair and wrinkle face together with her children and grandchildren, either was no more living at the old addresses or declined to stir and pull the string of her thoughts, any more by receiving the letter from someone who came in her life four decades ago and at the passage of long years, lost in the mist of time for ever.





Rahmat --- the kabuliwala kept the image of Mini of six years of age in his head even after expiry of eight years in jail; in the same fashions, the young man of this story in mid-twenty's four decades ago now standing in the shoes of a septuagenarian in fading memories with few grey hairs drifting uncared in his scalp, still imagines a sweet face of a spinster that created tempest of romance in his young mind that never to be in place in the real drama of life, on board a vehicle, in a long highway of ageing that is in process and never turns back in all living being's lifetime. Yet, sweet memories of life that are deeply ingrained in the core of mind flickers like a candle in the wind and, on occasions, peep-in through the windows of mind.





The writer is a former civil servant

